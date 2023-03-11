Hotfix 0.9.3.2

New Features
Fissure - New Melee On Attack Skill Node
Now the ground was shattering and the soil was torn apart!
Your melee attacks have a 50% chance to create a traveling fissure, which can replicate itself 2 times. Fissure knocks back enemies. Damage is scaling with your melee damage and with skill stacks. Fissure size scales with AoE size.
Improvements
- Revert B button on controller for options, achievements and leaderboards
- Prevent skip of last screen on space button pressed
- Fragmentation projectiles are now affected by player effect transparency setting as well
- Final adjustments and fixes for steam deck verification
Balancing:
- Elites HP scaling now increases with higher waves
- Elite enemies are now immune to all knockback sources like projectiles and skill AoE effects (previously was only melee weapons)
Bugfixes
- Fixed duplicated character achievements in the in game achievements menu
- Fixed wrong possibility scaling on stacked melee On Attack skills
- Fixed wrong tier description on character achievements
- Fixed select button icon in skill tree placement on ultra-wide monitors
- Crab elite shader is now applied correctly
If you encounter any bugs or issues please let us know. The best way to engage in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our discord:
