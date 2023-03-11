Hotfix 0.9.3.2

New Features

Fissure - New Melee On Attack Skill Node

Now the ground was shattering and the soil was torn apart!

Your melee attacks have a 50% chance to create a traveling fissure, which can replicate itself 2 times. Fissure knocks back enemies. Damage is scaling with your melee damage and with skill stacks. Fissure size scales with AoE size.

Improvements

Revert B button on controller for options, achievements and leaderboards

Prevent skip of last screen on space button pressed

Fragmentation projectiles are now affected by player effect transparency setting as well

Final adjustments and fixes for steam deck verification

Balancing:

Elites HP scaling now increases with higher waves

Elite enemies are now immune to all knockback sources like projectiles and skill AoE effects (previously was only melee weapons)

Bugfixes

Fixed duplicated character achievements in the in game achievements menu

Fixed wrong possibility scaling on stacked melee On Attack skills

Fixed wrong tier description on character achievements

Fixed select button icon in skill tree placement on ultra-wide monitors

Crab elite shader is now applied correctly

