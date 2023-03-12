 Skip to content

Papers, Please update for 12 March 2023

Update 1.4.10

Build 10746935

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update to address issues reported in version 1.4.9. Please comment below or send a support request if you're still seeing problems with the game.

Changes

  • Fix softlock when detaining Simon Wens while he's leaving
  • Fix crash when too many items appear on night list
  • Fix day 4 rent increase to apply immediately
  • Fix repeated dialog when multi-clicking interrogation button
  • Possible fix for animation/physics stutter by always capping framerate at 60fps
  • Possible fix for zeroed music and sound volumes on startup
  • Increase mouse double-click timing from 0.15 to 0.2 seconds
  • Remove booth upgrade night budget option if unpurchased after day 30

Touchscreen Controls

The game should support touchscreen-as-a-mouse style controls but it's been reported that this is all broken in 1.4. If you have a touchscreen desktop/laptop and can give it a spin, please let me know exactly what's wrong.

