Update 1.4.10

This is a small update to address issues reported in version 1.4.9. Please comment below or send a support request if you're still seeing problems with the game.
Changes
- Fix softlock when detaining Simon Wens while he's leaving
- Fix crash when too many items appear on night list
- Fix day 4 rent increase to apply immediately
- Fix repeated dialog when multi-clicking interrogation button
- Possible fix for animation/physics stutter by always capping framerate at 60fps
- Possible fix for zeroed music and sound volumes on startup
- Increase mouse double-click timing from 0.15 to 0.2 seconds
- Remove booth upgrade night budget option if unpurchased after day 30
Touchscreen Controls
The game should support touchscreen-as-a-mouse style controls but it's been reported that this is all broken in 1.4. If you have a touchscreen desktop/laptop and can give it a spin, please let me know exactly what's wrong.
Changed files in this update