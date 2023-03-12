Update 1.4.10

This is a small update to address issues reported in version 1.4.9. Please comment below or send a support request if you're still seeing problems with the game.

Changes

Fix softlock when detaining Simon Wens while he's leaving

Fix crash when too many items appear on night list

Fix day 4 rent increase to apply immediately

Fix repeated dialog when multi-clicking interrogation button

Possible fix for animation/physics stutter by always capping framerate at 60fps

Possible fix for zeroed music and sound volumes on startup

Increase mouse double-click timing from 0.15 to 0.2 seconds

Remove booth upgrade night budget option if unpurchased after day 30

Touchscreen Controls

The game should support touchscreen-as-a-mouse style controls but it's been reported that this is all broken in 1.4. If you have a touchscreen desktop/laptop and can give it a spin, please let me know exactly what's wrong.