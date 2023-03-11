 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 11 March 2023

Weekly hotfix - V.0.3.055

Share · View all patches · Build 10746924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed stone not being harvestable.

-Removed empty decoration books from the vendor.
-Removed annoying mine debris lingering around.

Changed files in this update

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions Content Depot 1676381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link