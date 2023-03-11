Weekly hotfix - V.0.3.055

-Fixed stone not being harvestable.
-Removed empty decoration books from the vendor.
-Removed annoying mine debris lingering around.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Fixed stone not being harvestable.
-Removed empty decoration books from the vendor.
-Removed annoying mine debris lingering around.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update