vivid/stasis update for 11 March 2023

vivid/stasis 2.0.4 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10746922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players!
This is the changelog for the 2.0.4 update, the fourth update of the Launch Barrage event.

NEW SONG:
"-1" by nm-y
Obtain it in the in-game song shop!

BUG FIXES / QOL:

  • Nonexistent encores can no longer be selected when switching packs/returning from Node Flowchart.
  • The "Critical Eye" achievement will no longer pop up when a song glitches and ends early. (We're still looking into why this happens at all!)
  • Song select will no longer display an "AC" badge if a song glitches and ends early.
  • The Numpad keys should now properly show up in Keyboard Control rebinding.
  • Note hitsounds properly save now in both menus.
  • The game now has a failsafe for if it fails to sync song data with the cloud.
  • The Shop screen now has a function to let you preview the songs.
  • The Shop screen now displays the Points cost in yellow text.
  • You can now directly go to the song select from the Shop after purchasing a song.
  • The credits for Chapter 1 no longer appear pixelated.

