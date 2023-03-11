vivid/stasis 2.0.4 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10746922 · Last edited 11 March 2023 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players!

This is the changelog for the 2.0.4 update, the fourth update of the Launch Barrage event.

NEW SONG:

"-1" by nm-y

Obtain it in the in-game song shop!

BUG FIXES / QOL: