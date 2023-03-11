UI Update, Achievements

Dear players,

thank you for the many reviews. We've tried to address many of the issues in this update. Changes/fixes:

5 achievements added

UI has been redesigned. All functionality is still there, just needs fewer screens and clicks

press "?" in the top-right corner to see the rules of the current solitaire

press the button next to it to open the list of solitaire games. They are grouped by type

can now toggle window mode and set resolution in fullscreen mode (Unity engine doesn't really support multiple monitors, so just use window mode)

can set GUI scale just in case the default one is not optimal for your device

can change volume of music/sfx

for each solitaire type, your best moves count and time are recorded now

more backgrounds

Russian localization added (rules of solitaires are still in English because the terminology is not really understandable to someone who doesn't already know it in English - though if you disagree and know how to translate it in an understandable way, just reach out to us via support email)

Thank you for playing!

Mac users: during out test of Mac version update, we encountered error 4294956486. It's some glitch with Steam, just uninstall the game from Steam's library and then install it again, and it should be fine.