Hotfix Notes Version 0.2.2
Additions:
- Added: Using the right mouse while holding a weapon or some tools without a shield the character will block the incoming hit and reduces the durability by the damage income (Means after some blocks with a weapon the weapon will be broken when the durability is 0)
Changes:
- Changed: The furnace will only work with coal to melt ores
- Changed: Copper greataxe model
- Changed: Iron greataxe model
- Changed: walking backwards will not prevent you from getting hit by the AI (Destroys the OP Bow tactics)
- Changed: Bow and magic AI will run away from you to get better positioning when you get too near instead of coming closer to make them less OP
- Changed: The default damage of the staff is raised from 15 to 30
- Changed: Combat will not stop your character anymore and the animations will be reduced to offer a hit and run system
- Changed: Shield block is possible when jumping now
- Changed: Attacking while falling/jumping is possible
- Changed: Using a shield with a bihander or greataxe is not possible anymore (Because of animation work it is not that optical fine)
- Changed: Removed the right mouse attacks
- Changed: Using food etc. is possible while jumping now
- Changed: Jumping while using food etc. is possible now
- Changed: The floating numbers when you attack something will be displayed at the hitted object now
- Changed: Right mouse will no longer trigger an extra attack. The attacks that were bound to the right mouse will be triggered when the character jumps to have a down attack.
- Changed: Set the default FPS to 60 instead of maximum possible for the first start (If you notice a high graphics use just change the FPS setting to 60)
Fixes:
- Fixed: Through is not placeable on foundations
- Fixed: When a loot bag is between the player and something else the bag blocks your hit
- Fixed: The Quest where you have to learn the sharp stone will not be completed if you learn it before the quest is active
- Fixed: When the host starts building, the preview actor is displayed for the client and the client can interact with it
- Fixed: Meteorite is rotating on the ground
- Fixed: Floating destroyable crates and barrels
- Fixed: Event messages text box is too small in various languages
- Fixed: Collisions with vegetables you find in the world (no collision with the player or AI anymore)
- Fixed: Map image looks like it is not rendered correctly
