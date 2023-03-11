 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 11 March 2023

Hotfix Notes Version 0.2.2

11 March 2023

Additions:

  • Added: Using the right mouse while holding a weapon or some tools without a shield the character will block the incoming hit and reduces the durability by the damage income (Means after some blocks with a weapon the weapon will be broken when the durability is 0)

Changes:

  • Changed: The furnace will only work with coal to melt ores
  • Changed: Copper greataxe model
  • Changed: Iron greataxe model
  • Changed: walking backwards will not prevent you from getting hit by the AI (Destroys the OP Bow tactics)
  • Changed: Bow and magic AI will run away from you to get better positioning when you get too near instead of coming closer to make them less OP
  • Changed: The default damage of the staff is raised from 15 to 30
  • Changed: Combat will not stop your character anymore and the animations will be reduced to offer a hit and run system
  • Changed: Shield block is possible when jumping now
  • Changed: Attacking while falling/jumping is possible
  • Changed: Using a shield with a bihander or greataxe is not possible anymore (Because of animation work it is not that optical fine)
  • Changed: Removed the right mouse attacks
  • Changed: Using food etc. is possible while jumping now
  • Changed: Jumping while using food etc. is possible now
  • Changed: The floating numbers when you attack something will be displayed at the hitted object now
  • Changed: Right mouse will no longer trigger an extra attack. The attacks that were bound to the right mouse will be triggered when the character jumps to have a down attack.
  • Changed: Set the default FPS to 60 instead of maximum possible for the first start (If you notice a high graphics use just change the FPS setting to 60)

Fixes:

  • Fixed: Through is not placeable on foundations
  • Fixed: When a loot bag is between the player and something else the bag blocks your hit
  • Fixed: The Quest where you have to learn the sharp stone will not be completed if you learn it before the quest is active
  • Fixed: When the host starts building, the preview actor is displayed for the client and the client can interact with it
  • Fixed: Meteorite is rotating on the ground
  • Fixed: Floating destroyable crates and barrels
  • Fixed: Event messages text box is too small in various languages
  • Fixed: Collisions with vegetables you find in the world (no collision with the player or AI anymore)
  • Fixed: Map image looks like it is not rendered correctly

