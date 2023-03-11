 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

苦主救助中心 Ⅲ update for 11 March 2023

3.11 version update

Share · View all patches · Build 10746823 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

This update mainly solves the problem of black screen error reporting and exit when loading resources. Now there is a problem with the resources, it will prompt to update, after the update, the problem will be solved

Changed files in this update

Depot 2307121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link