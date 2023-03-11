 Skip to content

Lost Oliver update for 11 March 2023

General Adjustments

Build 10746820 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements/bug fixes, based both on user feedback and things I thought could be better

Bugs:

  • Visual bug in game settings: When selecting control options and exiting to the menu, the "left"/"right" arrows would become visually active.
  • Bug in the "play" button on the main menu: If the player had already completed the entire game and used the "play" button, the game would crash on a dark screen.

Improvements

  • UI: You can now toggle the User Interface on/off, no longer needing to hold the button down to see current skills.
  • Added two more songs that will be played during gameplay, I noticed that many users have more than two hours of gameplay and I thought listening to the same song for a long time would be a little annoying. Credits added to the main menu.
  • Added new achievement: [spoiler]Killer: earned by killing Oliver with Earthquake. (For those who have already played the game and are only interested in having all the achievements: it can be easily obtained in level 7)[/spoiler]

