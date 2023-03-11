 Skip to content

Wigmund update for 11 March 2023

Wigmund - Patch 1.3.1

Patchnotes

In this patch we have improved and fixed the following:

[b]Abilities:[/b]

  • Decreased the Stab damage addition from 25% to 15%
  • Increased the Stab energy requirement from 50 to 60
  • Increased the multi-target Slash damage decrease from -65% to -35%
  • Increased the multi-target Backwards Slash damage decrease from -65% to -15%
  • Decreased the multi-target Backwards Slash energy required from 40 to 30
  • Increased Base Energy regeneration
  • Increased Base Grace regeneration and decreased per-Faith grace regeneration
  • Decreased Grace gained per point of Faith to 3 (from 5)
  • Decreased Speed of Dodge/Roll when running out of energy by -30% (from -10%)
  • Increased Damage of Melee/Range abilities when running out of energy to -35% (from -40%)
  • Increased the Damage addition percent of the Power Arrow ability
  • Decreased the cooldown of the Power Arrow ability
  • Decreased the cooldown of the Cleave ability

[b]NPC:[/b]

  • Enemies will regenerate health slower when fleeing
  • Enemy camp radius has been increased
  • Lonely Valley wolves are now weaker for a better beginning experience
  • Increase click area of chickens/crabs/rabbits
  • Magic projectiles should be less aggresive when homing towards the player
  • The merchant Dwarf will now buy items at a better price than other merchants

[b]Misc:[/b]

  • Reduced the input qeueue duration, Wigmund will not attempt to execute actions without input
  • Fixed a bug in which Wigmund would stop fishing after one animation loop

Thank you for your feedback and patience!

