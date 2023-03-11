Lust Character Update:
- Lust mini minions replaced with AI Human puppets, now able to blend in with Humans and can be both controlled automatically through AI or manually.
- Lusts puppets can be spawned after each kill and take the likeness (name) of the player killed.
- Lust puppet eyes glow pink if around Lust's essence.
- Updated Lusts Journal Pages controls and description.
- Major bug fixes
Temp changes:
- Lust minion explosion temporarily disabled.
- Lust puppets are able to transform into Lust's base form and duplicate.
Changed files in this update