Sincognito Playtest update for 11 March 2023

[0.63.3]

Share · View all patches · Build 10746724 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lust Character Update:

  • Lust mini minions replaced with AI Human puppets, now able to blend in with Humans and can be both controlled automatically through AI or manually.
  • Lusts puppets can be spawned after each kill and take the likeness (name) of the player killed.
  • Lust puppet eyes glow pink if around Lust's essence.
  • Updated Lusts Journal Pages controls and description.
  • Major bug fixes

Temp changes:

  • Lust minion explosion temporarily disabled.
  • Lust puppets are able to transform into Lust's base form and duplicate.

