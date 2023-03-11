 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 11 March 2023

Patch v31.2

Patch v31.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//castle conquest changes

  • The Marshes of Madness, Accursed Cathedral and Unsanctified Crypt maps now use the Mausoleum Awakens map events. For example human enemies might have the appearance of zombie/ghost/curse during certain stages.
  • Poison and Occult Poison will now be removed when starting a new stage.
  • Save files will now track Occult Health.

//castle conquest bug fixes

  • If you reloaded a save file from the Game Over screen then it could still submit your online score to the leaderboard.
  • Classes that gain a max health boost weren't being applied when starting a new stage until you boneraised (eg Liche Necromancer).
  • If you were fast enough you could outrun the stage end bone suckage thus continuing the stage which was useful if you had the likes of Barrow Diggers (now these minions/contraptions don't spawn new goodies so there's no point in sticking around).
  • Imp Contraptineer class: Save files weren't keeping track of his Scrap value.

//misc bug fixes

  • The Nice achievement wasn't triggering.
  • Mausoleum Awakens - Untended Townisle map: The base contraptions weren't being spawned.
  • Crypt Hub - If you sold/forgot Boneraise Lore meta that affected the hub (eg Hub Buddies) then it wouldn't immediately update some hub objects.
  • Crypt Hub - Fabellia would be unlocked once you have at least 5 hats (instead of only unlocking if you have the Hub Buddies meta).
  • If you killed the King/Queen while as a Snowman it would cause a crash.
  • Mausoleum Awakens - New Game Forever: When using the Fortuity Destiny map it would randomise the map each loop.
  • Creative Plaything - Escape Menu: The "quit to creative hub" option wasn't working correctly.
  • Beast Whisperer class: Some minions weren't benefiting from the Boning Totem contraption.
  • Roaming Traveller: Some events were showing your current spells (it should only be the spell seller).
  • Having the Light Mode setting on would start the game with a bright green screen for a little bit.
  • Fixed some typos.

