Patch v31.2

//castle conquest changes
- The Marshes of Madness, Accursed Cathedral and Unsanctified Crypt maps now use the Mausoleum Awakens map events. For example human enemies might have the appearance of zombie/ghost/curse during certain stages.
- Poison and Occult Poison will now be removed when starting a new stage.
- Save files will now track Occult Health.
//castle conquest bug fixes
- If you reloaded a save file from the Game Over screen then it could still submit your online score to the leaderboard.
- Classes that gain a max health boost weren't being applied when starting a new stage until you boneraised (eg Liche Necromancer).
- If you were fast enough you could outrun the stage end bone suckage thus continuing the stage which was useful if you had the likes of Barrow Diggers (now these minions/contraptions don't spawn new goodies so there's no point in sticking around).
- Imp Contraptineer class: Save files weren't keeping track of his Scrap value.
//misc bug fixes
- The Nice achievement wasn't triggering.
- Mausoleum Awakens - Untended Townisle map: The base contraptions weren't being spawned.
- Crypt Hub - If you sold/forgot Boneraise Lore meta that affected the hub (eg Hub Buddies) then it wouldn't immediately update some hub objects.
- Crypt Hub - Fabellia would be unlocked once you have at least 5 hats (instead of only unlocking if you have the Hub Buddies meta).
- If you killed the King/Queen while as a Snowman it would cause a crash.
- Mausoleum Awakens - New Game Forever: When using the Fortuity Destiny map it would randomise the map each loop.
- Creative Plaything - Escape Menu: The "quit to creative hub" option wasn't working correctly.
- Beast Whisperer class: Some minions weren't benefiting from the Boning Totem contraption.
- Roaming Traveller: Some events were showing your current spells (it should only be the spell seller).
- Having the Light Mode setting on would start the game with a bright green screen for a little bit.
- Fixed some typos.
