 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stellar Sovereigns update for 11 March 2023

Patch 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10746687 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the Arcology Complex bug, where it repeatedly increased housing capacity upon loading a save game.

Included the name change pop up panel to be closed with the ESC key as well.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2211841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link