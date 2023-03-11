Update, Version 20230311

English

############Content##############

[Enemy]New enemy: Corrupted Book.

[The Grand Library]Corrupted Books now appear in the public reading room on the Floor of Generic Works. Those books can detect you in 360 degrees. Rather than being like ordinary enemies who can only detect you when you are in front of them.

[The Grand Library]Reduced the number of Long-Dead Roman Soldiers on the Floor of Generic Works.

[The Grand Library]Long-Dead Roman Soldiers can no longer spawn in the public reading room.

[Loot]Added a huge drop list to Corrupted Books. It's possible to get a lot of different religious books, life skill books, spell books, crafting recipe books, romance novels, and other things by defeating this type of enemy.

[Liu]Added a hospital symbol on the hospital building.

简体中文

############Content##############

【敌人】新敌人：被魔化的书籍

【大图书馆】被魔化的书籍现在会在通用层的公众阅览室里出现。这些书籍拥有360度侦查视野，而非像普通的敌人那样只有你在他们面前时才会侦测到你。

【大图书馆】降低了通用层出现的逝去千年的罗马士兵的数量。

【大图书馆】逝去千年的罗马士兵现在不会在公众阅览室里刷出。

【掉落物】给被魔化的书籍加入了一张巨大的物品掉落清单。包含了很多不同的宗教书籍，生活技能书籍，法术书，3D打印图纸，爱情小说，以及其它的各种东西。

【疁城】在医院的建筑上加上了医院的标志。