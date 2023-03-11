2.9924 - lvl bug fixes

Unfortunately, some changes to the way saves are made both locally and cloud caused a bug which occasionally could have made some stores Punch clock, Coffee and Pizza levels go to very large amounts. The issue is now corrected, however, save files effected would still have outrageous levels. To correct this, new level caps have been introduced for the punch clock and coffee of 100 and 50 respectively. Pizza already had a level cap of 100. If your levels had been boosted by the bug beyond the cap, they will now be put to the cap level as unfortunately there was no way for me to determine the previous level once it had saved with the new values.