- GPU memory usage has been reduced by introducing a mechanism to reuse GPU resources.
- To enhance the immersive experience, a fade-in effect that occurs at start and respawn has been added.
V.R.G. update for 11 March 2023
update 0.30.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
