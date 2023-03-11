 Skip to content

V.R.G. update for 11 March 2023

update 0.30.3

Build 10746639 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • GPU memory usage has been reduced by introducing a mechanism to reuse GPU resources.
  • To enhance the immersive experience, a fade-in effect that occurs at start and respawn has been added.

