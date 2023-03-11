 Skip to content

I Heard There Are Monsters Here update for 11 March 2023

I Heard There Are Monsters Here v1.1.0 is live！

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Kill the monster mode from manual killing to automatic kill
  2. Increase the "Monster raid" mode: After arriving at the specified time, you can turn on the monster raid, attracting the designated monster raid.
  3. Adjust the original "automatic battle" function to the "raid accelerator" function
    After unlocking, you can accelerate the time of the monster raid time
  4. Adjust the Monster Attack value
  5. Adjust the novice guidance
  6. Adjust the character experience value
  7. Fix the problem of five festivals description
  8. Remove the combo bonus function

