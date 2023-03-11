- Kill the monster mode from manual killing to automatic kill
- Increase the "Monster raid" mode: After arriving at the specified time, you can turn on the monster raid, attracting the designated monster raid.
- Adjust the original "automatic battle" function to the "raid accelerator" function
After unlocking, you can accelerate the time of the monster raid time
- Adjust the Monster Attack value
- Adjust the novice guidance
- Adjust the character experience value
- Fix the problem of five festivals description
- Remove the combo bonus function
I Heard There Are Monsters Here update for 11 March 2023
I Heard There Are Monsters Here v1.1.0 is live！
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update