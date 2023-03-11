 Skip to content

Dark Days : Devil Hunt Prologue update for 11 March 2023

Dark Days : Devil Hunt is Now More Advanced

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Dark Days : Devil Hunt project will now be developed by the Mavi Game Studios team.

Many details have been corrected based on user comments and needed to be corrected.

These:

Fixed camera zoom and shake.

Many special kill animations have been activated for each weapon.

Enemies no longer pass through walls, target the character

Optimization has been greatly increased by arranging lod groups and sensors.

The game pause issue has been resolved and the shadows have been rearranged.

