Dark Days : Devil Hunt is Now More Advanced

The Dark Days : Devil Hunt project will now be developed by the Mavi Game Studios team.

Many details have been corrected based on user comments and needed to be corrected.

These:

Fixed camera zoom and shake.

Many special kill animations have been activated for each weapon.

Enemies no longer pass through walls, target the character

Optimization has been greatly increased by arranging lod groups and sensors.

The game pause issue has been resolved and the shadows have been rearranged.