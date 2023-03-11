Purple Reign Bandit Coating | Aquahex Armor Bundle

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I only wanted one time to see you laughing on the battlefield in the purple rain...

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Purple Reign weapon coating for the M392 Bandit.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

A cool drink of water...

In addition to a suite of Aqua Hex coatings for your UNSC weapons arsenal (MA40 Assault Rifle, MK50 Sidekick, BR75 Battle Rifle, VK78 Commando, and CQS48 Bulldog), you'll be able to suit up with a plethora of items for your MIRAGE IIC and MARK VII armors.

MIRAGE IIC will have you doing a double take with these items:

Erinyes helmet

Erinyes Hymn helmet attachment

TAC/LACEWEB SCM-P shoulders

TAC/SCM-P knee pads

Void Ultra armor coating

Outfit your MARK VII with:

Security GEN3 helmet

Oppressor Mark II helmet attachment

UA/AHALA shoulders

UA/MACROSPLINE chest gear

Project CASKLOOM wrist gear

Pattern Shift armor coating

Cyan Sky visor

Grab the bundle from the Shop today and kick off Season 3 in style!