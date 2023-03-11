Purple Reign Bandit Coating | Aquahex Armor Bundle

I only wanted one time to see you laughing on the battlefield in the purple rain...
Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Purple Reign weapon coating for the M392 Bandit.
A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.
A cool drink of water...
In addition to a suite of Aqua Hex coatings for your UNSC weapons arsenal (MA40 Assault Rifle, MK50 Sidekick, BR75 Battle Rifle, VK78 Commando, and CQS48 Bulldog), you'll be able to suit up with a plethora of items for your MIRAGE IIC and MARK VII armors.
MIRAGE IIC will have you doing a double take with these items:
- Erinyes helmet
- Erinyes Hymn helmet attachment
- TAC/LACEWEB SCM-P shoulders
- TAC/SCM-P knee pads
- Void Ultra armor coating
Outfit your MARK VII with:
- Security GEN3 helmet
- Oppressor Mark II helmet attachment
- UA/AHALA shoulders
- UA/MACROSPLINE chest gear
- Project CASKLOOM wrist gear
- Pattern Shift armor coating
- Cyan Sky visor
Grab the bundle from the Shop today and kick off Season 3 in style!
Changed depots in nightly branch