Zedfest update for 11 March 2023

0.952 EA-Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.952 is out with some minor changes and fixes!

Fixes:

  • Fixed the silencer not showing correctly when dropping the Strixx-9 on the ground.
  • Fixed Doctor's hat (Overly attached Doctor perk) not being placed on the correct head.

Changes:

  • Adjusted damage numbers for the Strixx-9 weapon (lvl 5).
  • Adjusted damage numbers for the Iron Pumper v.1.0 (lvl 1-5). Also slightly increased the fire rate at higher weapon lvl.
  • Increased the Zed stun duration to 3,3 seconds for the new Stun Grenade.
  • Increased the healing range from Doctor's hat (Overly attached Doctor perk).

Have a good one!

