0.952 EA-Update

Version 0.952 is out with some minor changes and fixes!
Fixes:
- Fixed the silencer not showing correctly when dropping the Strixx-9 on the ground.
- Fixed Doctor's hat (Overly attached Doctor perk) not being placed on the correct head.
Changes:
- Adjusted damage numbers for the Strixx-9 weapon (lvl 5).
- Adjusted damage numbers for the Iron Pumper v.1.0 (lvl 1-5). Also slightly increased the fire rate at higher weapon lvl.
- Increased the Zed stun duration to 3,3 seconds for the new Stun Grenade.
- Increased the healing range from Doctor's hat (Overly attached Doctor perk).
Have a good one!
Changed files in this update