HELLSEED update for 11 March 2023

HELLSEED UPDATE #9: 03-11-2023

Hi guys,

Today we have released a new Update that fixes some known bugs and insert some additional checks for preventing the game to be broken.

IMPROVEMENTS
  • During quicktimes it is now impossible to pause the game or enter the inventory.
  • During entering/exit wardrobe animations it is now impossible to enter the inventory or pause the game.
  • After you used the ladder and took an item on top of a cabinet you cannot use the ladder any more to reach the top of that cabinet.
BUGS FIXED
  • If you try to open a locked door by pressing fast the action button you will be finally able to enter the door.
  • [spoiler]The policeman[/spoiler] freezes if you go in the kitchen instead of the cellar door.

Enjoy and stay tuned!
PROFENIX STUDIO

