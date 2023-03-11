HELLSEED UPDATE #9: 03-11-2023

Hi guys,
Today we have released a new Update that fixes some known bugs and insert some additional checks for preventing the game to be broken.
IMPROVEMENTS
- During quicktimes it is now impossible to pause the game or enter the inventory.
- During entering/exit wardrobe animations it is now impossible to enter the inventory or pause the game.
- After you used the ladder and took an item on top of a cabinet you cannot use the ladder any more to reach the top of that cabinet.
BUGS FIXED
- If you try to open a locked door by pressing fast the action button you will be finally able to enter the door.
- [spoiler]The policeman[/spoiler] freezes if you go in the kitchen instead of the cellar door.
Enjoy and stay tuned!
PROFENIX STUDIO
Changed files in this update