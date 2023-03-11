Patch 2.33.1 brings some balance changes and some fixes to issues reported to me
Patch Notes
Gameplay:
- Optimized the sprinting mechanic to ensure that it feels more responsive and less clunky.
- Reduced the Camera stun distance for Survivor and Hunters from 23m to 21.5m.
- Added more words and updated the chat profanity filter.
- Updated the visual design Green Valley Mental Institution, includes some additional props in some of the emptier rooms.
- Updated Party Browser design to better fit the final envisioned design.
- Updated Party invite/decline text to better fir the final envisioned design.
- Added a new system for testing that allows me to give out gift codes to specific SteamID's (still testing).
- Updated the High roller achievement description.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where Players could fall out of bounds in the Red Oaks map.
- Fixed a UI bug where Party options would appear under the Find Match button in the Main menu.
- Fixed a bug where the Player out of bounds safety net was causing Players to respawn incorrectly.
- Fixed a UI bug where the back button in the Lobby browser was showing the incorrect image on hover.
- Fixed a UI bug where the 9MM Camera icon in the store was not showing the correct image.
- Fixed a bug where the High roller achievement would not be unlocked correctly.
Changed files in this update