Deliria update for 11 March 2023

Patch 2.33.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10746510 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 2.33.1 brings some balance changes and some fixes to issues reported to me

Patch Notes

Gameplay:

  • Optimized the sprinting mechanic to ensure that it feels more responsive and less clunky.
  • Reduced the Camera stun distance for Survivor and Hunters from 23m to 21.5m.
  • Added more words and updated the chat profanity filter.
  • Updated the visual design Green Valley Mental Institution, includes some additional props in some of the emptier rooms.
  • Updated Party Browser design to better fit the final envisioned design.
  • Updated Party invite/decline text to better fir the final envisioned design.
  • Added a new system for testing that allows me to give out gift codes to specific SteamID's (still testing).
  • Updated the High roller achievement description.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where Players could fall out of bounds in the Red Oaks map.
  • Fixed a UI bug where Party options would appear under the Find Match button in the Main menu.
  • Fixed a bug where the Player out of bounds safety net was causing Players to respawn incorrectly.
  • Fixed a UI bug where the back button in the Lobby browser was showing the incorrect image on hover.
  • Fixed a UI bug where the 9MM Camera icon in the store was not showing the correct image.
  • Fixed a bug where the High roller achievement would not be unlocked correctly.

Changed files in this update

