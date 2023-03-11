BUGFIXES - MAR 11 2023

More bug fixes! And a few small balance changes, mostly due to bug fixing.
BUG FIXES
- BUGFIX: Permanent polymorph is permanent
- BUGFIX: Ceiling stealing is more difficult now
- BUGFIX: Perks - Always Cast now has a bigger pool of possible spells
- BUGFIX: Perks - Teleportitis didn't grant the damage reduction
- BUGFIX: Perks - Breathless perk could leave the o2 meter being displayed forever
- BUGFIX: Frozen vault now has Pakkasukkos
- BUGFIX: Polymorphing does not reset player's stats
- BUGFIX: Ukko's empty kill message
- BUGFIX: UI - inventory now displays melee damage
- BUGFIX: UI - negative damage numbers were off by one
- BUGFIX: UI - Explosion damage is now displayed correctly
- BUGFIX: Runestones are more random now
- BUGFIX: Chest contents are a bit more random
- BUGFIX: Destruction doesn't destroy a certain thing that could have been destroyed
- BUGFIX: Steam Could was counted as a secret in the Progress menu
- BUGFIX: Kummitus could spawn without a wand
- BUGFIX: Invisible wand ghosts have been ghost busted and adjusted
- BUGFIX: Infinite flying with saving/loading has been fixed
- BUGFIX: Spells to Power crash has been fixed
- BUGFIX: A friend is a bit more friendly now
GENERAL
- UPDATE: No Wand Tinkering is now more rewarding and healthy
- UPDATE: After killing a certain leggy creature, the creature appears in the polymorph pool
MODDING
- MODDING: MagicNumber PARTICLE_EMITTER_MAX_PARTICLES has been added
- MODDING: Lua - added GameGetAllInventoryItems()
- MODDING: Lua - added GameCreateCosmeticParticle()
- MODDING: F9 - now allows for not displaying the debug log
- MODDING: SHIFT + F9 - now clears the debug log
