The Sapling update for 11 March 2023

Patch v10.29

Patch v10.29

Build 10746448

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Achievement fixes

  • Fixed the completionist achievement never firing
  • Moved the completionist check to the main menu

Visualization fixes

  • Adding aquatic animals with wings no longer make the game crash (but their animation is still not correct)
  • Fixed eyesight and hearing ranges displaying on the terrain floor

Simulation fixes

  • Aquatic animals with 'go towards' instincts now actually go towards it
  • Plants no longer die of old age during dormancy
  • Blow holes are no longer counted as 'mouths' for eating purposes
  • The first flower with petals now can also spread pollen by wind
  • Added a potential fix for the plant multiplication bug
  • Added a potential fix for aquatic animals with the 'go away instinct' going to non-existant places

UI fixes

  • Using the notification list view no longer breaks all other UI
  • The population counts are now updated every time you open the list view
  • Fixed the list view round buttons being irresponsible when coming out of the family view
  • The random mutations menu now scales with the screen size
  • In the animal editor, you no longer need to touch the brightness slider before the animal color is updated live while using the hue slider
  • The Shift+C cheat menu now has a background

Camera fixes

  • Moving the camera while clicking the 'roots' button will no longer make you lose control
  • Slowed down the camera in the plant editor when using the up/down arrow keys
  • Deactivated the up/down arrow keys in the animal editor

Ice age fixes

  • Saving and reloading no longer makes the ice disappear
  • Going into an editor no longer makes the ice disappear

