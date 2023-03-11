Patch v10.29

Achievement fixes
- Fixed the completionist achievement never firing
- Moved the completionist check to the main menu
Visualization fixes
- Adding aquatic animals with wings no longer make the game crash (but their animation is still not correct)
- Fixed eyesight and hearing ranges displaying on the terrain floor
Simulation fixes
- Aquatic animals with 'go towards' instincts now actually go towards it
- Plants no longer die of old age during dormancy
- Blow holes are no longer counted as 'mouths' for eating purposes
- The first flower with petals now can also spread pollen by wind
- Added a potential fix for the plant multiplication bug
- Added a potential fix for aquatic animals with the 'go away instinct' going to non-existant places
UI fixes
- Using the notification list view no longer breaks all other UI
- The population counts are now updated every time you open the list view
- Fixed the list view round buttons being irresponsible when coming out of the family view
- The random mutations menu now scales with the screen size
- In the animal editor, you no longer need to touch the brightness slider before the animal color is updated live while using the hue slider
- The Shift+C cheat menu now has a background
Camera fixes
- Moving the camera while clicking the 'roots' button will no longer make you lose control
- Slowed down the camera in the plant editor when using the up/down arrow keys
- Deactivated the up/down arrow keys in the animal editor
Ice age fixes
- Saving and reloading no longer makes the ice disappear
- Going into an editor no longer makes the ice disappear
