v2.0.1.3 - **All Class Lvl 40 Skills and QoL Changes!!**

New Things

Level 40 Skills!!

Druid Skill - Tempest (Passive Skill)

Tempest is an Upgrade to Whirlwind. Whirlwind damage increased and gives a chance for an extra Shapeshift Stack for every enemy hit.

Alchemist Skill - Freebie (Passive Skill)

Freebie gives a chance for any craft to not consume materials.

Crystalsmith Skill - Stand Tall (Passive Skill)

Gives a 30% DPS boost when hitting bosses and challenged enemies.

Bard Skill - Encore (Passive Skill)

Modifies Tune Performance, Dissonance, Invigorate, and Fortissimo. Gives a % chance that each of these skills turns into an AoE.

Warrior Skill - I'll Be Your Shield (Active Skill)

Shields an ally for 3 turns, taking any damage that they would receive (does not trigger with AoE attacks dealt to players)

Rogue Skill - Critical Weakness (Passive Skill)

When you land a critical hit, heal yourself based on the damage dealt.

Wizard Skill - Mystic Implosion (Passive Skill)

% chance that your elemental skills will proc Mystic Implosion, increasing damage dealt

Pause

Opening the Options Menu will pause the game. Sorry this one took so long.

Ally System

Whenever you finish a fight with a party, you get an ally point towards each member of that party. Whenever you trigger Helping Hand, your partner's damage is increased based on the number of ally points you have with them. This damage value is uncapped.

Bug Fixes

Updated !statuses command and added Tooltips for E skills

Updated Tooltips for Troll Boss

Counterattack (Warrior Passive) properly changes the turn when killing an enemy

Wolf Pups now leave the battlefield when they die

Fixed Bosses Defeated total in the stats menu not adding correctly. Your total bosses defeated number will automatically be updated to the correct value.

Wizards and Alchemists can have friends now!

(Both classes were unable in some instances to trigger Helping Hand. That has been fixed.)

Changes

New Icons for Druid Skills

Updated shop refresh message to be cleaner (Thank you KeenReflex)

