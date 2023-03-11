 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Radioactive update for 11 March 2023

Radioactive v1.15

Share · View all patches · Build 10746391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick and small update to Radioactive today. A technical update to help with 3D graphics compatibility. Full version and demo both updated. Enjoy playing.

Mark

Changed files in this update

Radioactive Content Depot 1019371
  • Loading history…
Depot 1019372
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link