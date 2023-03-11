 Skip to content

Cryptr update for 11 March 2023

March 11 patch notes

March 11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch updates the following:

  • Removed the soft/hard targeting images around enemies.
  • Added a new in-game time counter for each profile to display time spent playing that character. This time can be accessed by viewing the talent menu or pressing N.
  • Rounded the right mana orb value when it's displayed so that it doesn't clutter the UI.
  • Inverted the 'Level Up!' text UI that appears when the player levels up so that it can be read left to right.
  • Lowered the speed, acceleration, and jump force of all characters.
  • Fixed a bug causing Raining Dark Smoke to not firing in front of the Skeleton Mage.
  • Increased the number of enemies that can attack the player (before this would have been limited to 1).
  • Increased the mana cost for the Mana Shield ability.
  • Fixed second tower dungeon enemies stuck in the ground.
  • Fixed pause menu not working when the Quit button was pressed.
  • Fixed other various bugs and changed more enemy UI to use a new format without a border or nameplate text.

