March 11 patch notes

This patch updates the following:
- Removed the soft/hard targeting images around enemies.
- Added a new in-game time counter for each profile to display time spent playing that character. This time can be accessed by viewing the talent menu or pressing N.
- Rounded the right mana orb value when it's displayed so that it doesn't clutter the UI.
- Inverted the 'Level Up!' text UI that appears when the player levels up so that it can be read left to right.
- Lowered the speed, acceleration, and jump force of all characters.
- Fixed a bug causing Raining Dark Smoke to not firing in front of the Skeleton Mage.
- Increased the number of enemies that can attack the player (before this would have been limited to 1).
- Increased the mana cost for the Mana Shield ability.
- Fixed second tower dungeon enemies stuck in the ground.
- Fixed pause menu not working when the Quit button was pressed.
- Fixed other various bugs and changed more enemy UI to use a new format without a border or nameplate text.
