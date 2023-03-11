 Skip to content

Kinda Knirpsi update for 11 March 2023

Kinda Knirpsi v1.0.1

  • Shockwave (level 1) now always does damage
  • Bat hitbox (level 2) disappears in time
  • Ghost (Level 2) no longer spawns too late
  • Woodlouse (Level 3) is now a little harder
  • Squid (level 4) disappears after 15 seconds
  • Robot (level ?) no longer makes two attacks at once

