- Shockwave (level 1) now always does damage
- Bat hitbox (level 2) disappears in time
- Ghost (Level 2) no longer spawns too late
- Woodlouse (Level 3) is now a little harder
- Squid (level 4) disappears after 15 seconds
- Robot (level ?) no longer makes two attacks at once
Kinda Knirpsi update for 11 March 2023
Kinda Knirpsi v1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update