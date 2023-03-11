Just a bugfix for the scanlines error during the begining. Many thanks to KetsuNeko for reporting it!
Best,
Bone Collectors.
Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout update for 11 March 2023
Bugfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
DINO HAZARD Win Depot 1287541
Changed files in this update