〇The following problems have been corrected and adjusted.

・Adjustment of attack power of various main guns.

・Adjustment of obstacles in extra stages.

・Fixed a bug that prevented the main gun from firing while firing the machine gun.

・Correction of generator in Stage 2-Lv 3.

〇Added pause function.

・During a game, pressing the Start button stops the game

and Pressing the start button again will resume the game.

Pressing the Select button exits the game.