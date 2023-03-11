Patch 1.0.3

Added the feature of closing menus by hitting the ESC key as well as by clicking off to the side.
It should also work on nested menus, like the one's for the export import menus of the colony screen.
Let me know if I missed any menu.
Changed files in this update