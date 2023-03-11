 Skip to content

Stellar Sovereigns update for 11 March 2023

Patch 1.0.3

Patch 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the feature of closing menus by hitting the ESC key as well as by clicking off to the side.

It should also work on nested menus, like the one's for the export import menus of the colony screen.

Let me know if I missed any menu.

