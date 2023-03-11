 Skip to content

觅仙 update for 11 March 2023

[Version 1.02 updated] Optimize and fix some bugs

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized content:

  1. Optimize some monsters with abnormal data in the Fallen Immortal Park;

  2. The TaiChi was renamed the Bagua , and the Profound Bagua was renamed the Profound TaiChi;

  3. The effects of Straight Strike and Mystic Strike were increased;

  4. The effects of the Bagua and the Profound TaiChi are increased;

We apologize for the abnormal monster data affecting your game experience, and thank you for your support,

We will also continue to optimize our game, improve your game experience, and we are looking forward to listening to your suggestions.

