Last Bastion update for 11 March 2023

March 11 Patch Notes

Build 10746117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Completely removed the slow motion effect that triggered every time you kill an enemy.
  • The game scene has been completely revamped with new graphics and lighting.
  • Added Apple Silicon support for macOS users.

