 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Oil Manager update for 11 March 2023

Bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10746109 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix: There shouldn't be any more power outages during a thunderstorm.
Bugfix: Oil extraction bug has been fixed.
Bug fix: It could happen that you had one more oil well when loading a saved game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2113231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link