0.0.3.9 Update description

Repair oil well prompt sound effect loss
The new dedicated server will save the game after the last player exits
New territory mechanism and new PVP mode. In this mode, maps cannot be used
(It can be selected when creating a game, and the server can be changed in the configuration file)
Add a new permission system. If you want teammates to use your item, you need to authorize it on the territory table
The repair shotgun has been loaded and cannot be fired immediately
Fixed that some custom settings could not be displayed correctly on the client on the dedicated server
Repair the iron door and iron window, the sound effect spread too wide
Update translation on March 11
Modify the resurrection system to bind the bed. If the bed is destroyed, it cannot be resurrected on the bed
Random birth point
Cannot be built near the birth place
Repair the problem that the stairs cannot be perfectly connected
New suicide button
Dedicated server update:
Now press Alt+Shift+O to use the server master management tool
Server blacklist system
Add filter server by region
Specific parameter description of dedicated server: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1963370/view/3673285758055384940
