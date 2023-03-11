0.0.3.9 Update description

Share · View all patches · Build 10746065 · Last edited 11 March 2023 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Repair oil well prompt sound effect loss

The new dedicated server will save the game after the last player exits

New territory mechanism and new PVP mode. In this mode, maps cannot be used

(It can be selected when creating a game, and the server can be changed in the configuration file)

Add a new permission system. If you want teammates to use your item, you need to authorize it on the territory table

The repair shotgun has been loaded and cannot be fired immediately

Fixed that some custom settings could not be displayed correctly on the client on the dedicated server

Repair the iron door and iron window, the sound effect spread too wide

Update translation on March 11

Modify the resurrection system to bind the bed. If the bed is destroyed, it cannot be resurrected on the bed

Random birth point

Cannot be built near the birth place

Repair the problem that the stairs cannot be perfectly connected

New suicide button

Dedicated server update:

Now press Alt+Shift+O to use the server master management tool

Server blacklist system

Add filter server by region

Specific parameter description of dedicated server: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1963370/view/3673285758055384940