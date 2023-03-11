3-11 Optimization and bug fixes

BUG Logisticians can't pick up gem shards on the edge of the field

Optimization After unlocking courage, residents who fight back will have a protective aura BUFF, which can absorb the same damage as their own HP limit

Optimizing the state of students without a teacher to teach, it lasted for a month before dropping out of school

Value Statue base requires gold as material

After the BUG shelf is connected, it will always be stored, and the capacity limit does not work

BUG When trading manually, the storage capacity of the trading desk is limited and does not work

Optimization After the wall is removed, the original indoor area can be changed back to grass or other natural terrain according to the surrounding land

Optimized the elves and hired workers to disappear after placing the items on their bodies. Avoid dropping items on the ground

After the BUG unlocked courage, the residents were knocked to the ground and no one rescued them

value Change the price of fish back to 2,