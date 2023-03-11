 Skip to content

领地：种田与征战 update for 11 March 2023

3-11 Optimization and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10745994 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG Logisticians can't pick up gem shards on the edge of the field
Optimization After unlocking courage, residents who fight back will have a protective aura BUFF, which can absorb the same damage as their own HP limit
Optimizing the state of students without a teacher to teach, it lasted for a month before dropping out of school
Value Statue base requires gold as material
After the BUG shelf is connected, it will always be stored, and the capacity limit does not work
BUG When trading manually, the storage capacity of the trading desk is limited and does not work
Optimization After the wall is removed, the original indoor area can be changed back to grass or other natural terrain according to the surrounding land
Optimized the elves and hired workers to disappear after placing the items on their bodies. Avoid dropping items on the ground
After the BUG unlocked courage, the residents were knocked to the ground and no one rescued them
value Change the price of fish back to 2,

