Caves of Qud update for 11 March 2023

Feature Friday - March 10, 2023

Feature Friday - March 10, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

204.61

  • Gaze and light-based attacks are now blocked by vantabud and vantabloom darkness.
  • Spaser rifles now deal plasma damage instead of light damage.
  • Phase cannons and decarbonizers now deal disintegration damage instead of light damage.
  • Plasma damage now has its own death message.
  • Nerfed psychodyne helmet.
  • Added several new wall descriptions.
  • Added an Ego requirement to [redacted].
  • You now need to be adjacent to a creature to perform the water ritual.
  • Primordial soup no longer cools into shale.
  • Removed an outdated version of cryokinesis from ice frogs and gave them Freezing Ray.
  • Star kraken no longer excrete quasi-real starch and lignin.
  • It's no longer possible to deal negative damage.
  • Dromad traders now politely pretend to be fooled by the disguises their customers wear.
  • Made further adjustments to make creatures prefer not to use non-weapon equipment as improvised weapons.
  • Messages displayed for taking zero damage now say "no damage" rather than "0 damage".
  • Added rules text for what camel bladder does.
  • Accomplishments based on eating something no longer complete if you fail to eat the thing.
  • Pyrokinesis and Cryokinesis can no longer be activated on the world map.
  • Cooking effects triggered by drinking freshwater no longer trigger on the world map.
  • Added a basic description to Rebuke Robot ability.
  • The heads of high-level robots now more consistently contain high-level bits.
  • You now get an appropriate message when you attempt to shield slam a target you can't reach because it's playing.
  • You now get an appropriate message when you attempt to shield slam a target who's out of phase with you.
  • Twinning and trining lampreys now spawn with the same effects in place that the lamprey spawning them has.
  • Fixed various bugs that caused the allegiance of twinning and trining lampreys to behave strangely in some interactions of their spawning behavior, Proselytize, Beguiling, love injectors, and/or cloning.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Disintegration, Light Manipulation, and Stunning Force not to benefit from Two-Headed.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed you to eat a luminous hoarshroom at no action cost if you did it through thethe overlay UI inventory view.
  • Fixed a bug that caused agolmaggots to lack any natural weapons.
  • Fixed a bug that made non-companion creatures sucked through spacetime vortices create action queue inconsistencies.

