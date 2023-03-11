Feature Friday - March 10, 2023

204.61
- Gaze and light-based attacks are now blocked by vantabud and vantabloom darkness.
- Spaser rifles now deal plasma damage instead of light damage.
- Phase cannons and decarbonizers now deal disintegration damage instead of light damage.
- Plasma damage now has its own death message.
- Nerfed psychodyne helmet.
- Added several new wall descriptions.
- Added an Ego requirement to [redacted].
- You now need to be adjacent to a creature to perform the water ritual.
- Primordial soup no longer cools into shale.
- Removed an outdated version of cryokinesis from ice frogs and gave them Freezing Ray.
- Star kraken no longer excrete quasi-real starch and lignin.
- It's no longer possible to deal negative damage.
- Dromad traders now politely pretend to be fooled by the disguises their customers wear.
- Made further adjustments to make creatures prefer not to use non-weapon equipment as improvised weapons.
- Messages displayed for taking zero damage now say "no damage" rather than "0 damage".
- Added rules text for what camel bladder does.
- Accomplishments based on eating something no longer complete if you fail to eat the thing.
- Pyrokinesis and Cryokinesis can no longer be activated on the world map.
- Cooking effects triggered by drinking freshwater no longer trigger on the world map.
- Added a basic description to Rebuke Robot ability.
- The heads of high-level robots now more consistently contain high-level bits.
- You now get an appropriate message when you attempt to shield slam a target you can't reach because it's playing.
- You now get an appropriate message when you attempt to shield slam a target who's out of phase with you.
- Twinning and trining lampreys now spawn with the same effects in place that the lamprey spawning them has.
- Fixed various bugs that caused the allegiance of twinning and trining lampreys to behave strangely in some interactions of their spawning behavior, Proselytize, Beguiling, love injectors, and/or cloning.
- Fixed a bug that caused Disintegration, Light Manipulation, and Stunning Force not to benefit from Two-Headed.
- Fixed a bug that allowed you to eat a luminous hoarshroom at no action cost if you did it through thethe overlay UI inventory view.
- Fixed a bug that caused agolmaggots to lack any natural weapons.
- Fixed a bug that made non-companion creatures sucked through spacetime vortices create action queue inconsistencies.
