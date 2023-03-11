Update 3 Fixes v0.3.2

Hey there!

In this patch, we've added a new level to the game named Lost Woods and fixed a few bugs. Enjoy this new forest level ^^

Don't hesitate to contact us if you discover new bugs or if you have any feedback. Contact us using our Discord server, or via the form accessible from the game's main menu.

--> The Level Editor is coming soon ;)

See you soon, and thank you for your feedback :)

NEW LEVEL

Added a new level to the game (Lost Woods)

IMPROVEMENTS

A player now bounces a little bit on walls when ejected by a shockwave

BUG FIXES