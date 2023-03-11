 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dancing Cube update for 11 March 2023

Update 3 Fixes v0.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10745937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

In this patch, we've added a new level to the game named Lost Woods and fixed a few bugs. Enjoy this new forest level ^^
Don't hesitate to contact us if you discover new bugs or if you have any feedback. Contact us using our Discord server, or via the form accessible from the game's main menu.

--> The Level Editor is coming soon ;)

See you soon, and thank you for your feedback :)

NEW LEVEL

  • Added a new level to the game (Lost Woods)

IMPROVEMENTS

  • A player now bounces a little bit on walls when ejected by a shockwave

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a bug that made a player float when they were stacked
  • Fixed a bug where the player was immediately stopped when touching the ground

Changed files in this update

Depot 1738541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link