If you previously experienced glitches or crashes using an AMD graphics card, this update should fix these. Also, if you set the game to graphics compatibility mode to make it work on your AMD card, you should now be able to turn that off - and turn on lighting effects, and get a faster, prettier game.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 11 March 2023
Version 1.1.4 - AMD Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
- Loading history…
Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update