Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 11 March 2023

Version 1.1.4 - AMD Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10745878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you previously experienced glitches or crashes using an AMD graphics card, this update should fix these. Also, if you set the game to graphics compatibility mode to make it work on your AMD card, you should now be able to turn that off - and turn on lighting effects, and get a faster, prettier game.

Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
