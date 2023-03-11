 Skip to content

Final Profit: A Shop RPG update for 11 March 2023

Update Notes - 1.00.04 - March 11th 2023

Build 10745834

Changes:

  • Added a dedicated chat log button (Press L on keyboard or Select on gamepad, you'll need to reset controls or manually bind it in the options menu to enable it on old saves)
  • Updated chat log tutorial text to account for the new button
  • Highlighted that bribe is an option when you unlock it
  • Added a microwave sprite to MrTony's.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed lope stock input window having 4 digits instead of 5.
  • Fixed an issue where the player could get out of bounds in Lake Schedule.

