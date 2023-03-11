Update Notes - 1.00.04 - March 11th 2023

Changes:
- Added a dedicated chat log button (Press L on keyboard or Select on gamepad, you'll need to reset controls or manually bind it in the options menu to enable it on old saves)
- Updated chat log tutorial text to account for the new button
- Highlighted that bribe is an option when you unlock it
- Added a microwave sprite to MrTony's.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed lope stock input window having 4 digits instead of 5.
- Fixed an issue where the player could get out of bounds in Lake Schedule.
Have a good time!
Please consider leaving a Steam review, it helps a lot!
And tell your friends about the game!
Changed files in this update