Ver2.0 Update Release!
■New Fevermode
・Click Fever：Click repeatedly to increase productivity.
・Gatling Fever：Random power up every 6 clicks.
・Monster Fever：Let's defeat the monsters by clicking with the Servant.
You can click a lot more!
■New Animation
Add 4 animetion
■New Item and Upgrade
Add 4 Item
Add Many Upgrade
■New System
Item Lvup：Consume 500 items to level up.Power enhancement.
Add Achievements：Steam Achievements.
Data erasure protection：3 seconds long press safe time.
Allagemode：You can play in your living room.Feel safe!
■Thank You
The development team has done an excellent job.
Players want to play longer.
Players want more clicks.
Players want to study digits...Really?
The team responded to the request and made it very long and lots of clicks.
Let's click!
Let's Fever!
Thank you Cliker Mania!
