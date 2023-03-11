Share · View all patches · Build 10745705 · Last edited 11 March 2023 – 09:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Ver2.0 Update Release!

■New Fevermode

・Click Fever：Click repeatedly to increase productivity.

・Gatling Fever：Random power up every 6 clicks.

・Monster Fever：Let's defeat the monsters by clicking with the Servant.

You can click a lot more!

■New Animation

Add 4 animetion

■New Item and Upgrade

Add 4 Item

Add Many Upgrade

■New System

Item Lvup：Consume 500 items to level up.Power enhancement.

Add Achievements：Steam Achievements.

Data erasure protection：3 seconds long press safe time.

Allagemode：You can play in your living room.Feel safe!

■Thank You

The development team has done an excellent job.

Players want to play longer.

Players want more clicks.

Players want to study digits...Really?

The team responded to the request and made it very long and lots of clicks.

Let's click!

Let's Fever!

Thank you Cliker Mania!