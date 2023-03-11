 Skip to content

Open Fishing XL update for 11 March 2023

Now your net catches will actually be saved! Also you can jump now.

Share · View all patches · Build 10745608 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Oops I messed up, so here's a tiny patch to fix that. Also you can jump now because I added that before the fix and why not keep it in there. Have a nice day.

