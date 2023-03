Share · View all patches · Build 10745560 · Last edited 11 March 2023 – 06:52:16 UTC by Wendy

Its been a long time in the works, with multiple attempts turning out less than ideal... but I've finally added toggleable nametags above players!!!

Nametags are toggled on and off using the P key on the keyboard.

Now you can know exactly where your friends are in the vast oceans of Cambrian Dawn!

Until next time, God Bless, and have a wonderful day.