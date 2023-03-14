 Skip to content

Dead Estate update for 14 March 2023

Patch 1.4.6 change log

Build 10745557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Explosions now shrink faster
  • Lowered the chance for duplicated enemies to appear on burning floors
  • Portal particles should no longer be visible after leaving a Hellmart/Heavenmart portal room
  • Cybil will now spawn on the balcony if you load a run from the balcony with the VIP Pass item
  • Shadows now appear over water in flooded floors.
  • Drowned zombie enemies in the Sunken Ship now create bubble particles while they're underwater
  • Fixed a bug where characters would say nothing upon entering the Second Story bedroom on loops
  • Fixed Curse of the Bowels not working properly
  • Fixed Curse of the Long-Distance Relationship not working properly
  • Fixed Curse of the Mysterious not working properly
  • Toilet shopkeeper is no longer affected by Witch-B-Gone
  • Stunned enemies will no longer fire projectiles
  • Stunned enemies can no longer hurt you on contact
  • Spider enemies in the Laboratory now explode instantly if killed while stunned
  • Enemies with unusual movement styles (such as the mask and mannequin enemies) will not be able to move when stunned
  • Stun effects will now work how you would expect them to for all enemies
  • The student I.D card used for Jules on the character select screen is now consistent across all of her costumes
  • Sleep frames are now capped to four-tenths of a second
  • "Hope She Notices You" can now only be unlocked from Cordelia's shop
  • Updated the character select image for BOSS's C costume
  • Flooded floors now slow enemies down less
  • Resized many images in the gallery to be smaller (a lot of them were unnecessarily huge before)
  • Fixed a bug where you could see the balcony and move around while the level generates after looping
  • Fixed a bug where the Sudden Death effect would very rarely trigger even if the player does not have Sudden Death
  • Fixed a bug where the elevator transition cutscene would be skipped partway into the cutscene
  • Fixed a bug where cult bishops and necromancers would spawn enemies while the game is paused
  • Fixed a bug allowing players to unlock the "Mama's Girl" medal while playing as any character
  • Fixed a bug that would cause BOSS's sticky bombs to instantly detonate while holding up or down on gamepads
  • Fixed a bug where the Kevlar Backpack item would stick around on-screen after exiting a run
  • Fixed a bug where Chunks could respawn after visiting Hellmart or Heavenmart
  • Fixed a bug with reflections on passageways in flooded rooms
  • Fixed a crash that would occur after the credits as Fuji
  • Fixed a soft lock where the next level wouldn't load following the elevator transition
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Imps from spawning
  • Fixed some grammar/spelling errors with some item descriptions
  • Chunks can no longer moonjump...sorry!

