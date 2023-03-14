Patch 1.4.6 change log

- Explosions now shrink faster
- Lowered the chance for duplicated enemies to appear on burning floors
- Portal particles should no longer be visible after leaving a Hellmart/Heavenmart portal room
- Cybil will now spawn on the balcony if you load a run from the balcony with the VIP Pass item
- Shadows now appear over water in flooded floors.
- Drowned zombie enemies in the Sunken Ship now create bubble particles while they're underwater
- Fixed a bug where characters would say nothing upon entering the Second Story bedroom on loops
- Fixed Curse of the Bowels not working properly
- Fixed Curse of the Long-Distance Relationship not working properly
- Fixed Curse of the Mysterious not working properly
- Toilet shopkeeper is no longer affected by Witch-B-Gone
- Stunned enemies will no longer fire projectiles
- Stunned enemies can no longer hurt you on contact
- Spider enemies in the Laboratory now explode instantly if killed while stunned
- Enemies with unusual movement styles (such as the mask and mannequin enemies) will not be able to move when stunned
- Stun effects will now work how you would expect them to for all enemies
- The student I.D card used for Jules on the character select screen is now consistent across all of her costumes
- Sleep frames are now capped to four-tenths of a second
- "Hope She Notices You" can now only be unlocked from Cordelia's shop
- Updated the character select image for BOSS's C costume
- Flooded floors now slow enemies down less
- Resized many images in the gallery to be smaller (a lot of them were unnecessarily huge before)
- Fixed a bug where you could see the balcony and move around while the level generates after looping
- Fixed a bug where the Sudden Death effect would very rarely trigger even if the player does not have Sudden Death
- Fixed a bug where the elevator transition cutscene would be skipped partway into the cutscene
- Fixed a bug where cult bishops and necromancers would spawn enemies while the game is paused
- Fixed a bug allowing players to unlock the "Mama's Girl" medal while playing as any character
- Fixed a bug that would cause BOSS's sticky bombs to instantly detonate while holding up or down on gamepads
- Fixed a bug where the Kevlar Backpack item would stick around on-screen after exiting a run
- Fixed a bug where Chunks could respawn after visiting Hellmart or Heavenmart
- Fixed a bug with reflections on passageways in flooded rooms
- Fixed a crash that would occur after the credits as Fuji
- Fixed a soft lock where the next level wouldn't load following the elevator transition
- Fixed a bug that prevented Imps from spawning
- Fixed some grammar/spelling errors with some item descriptions
- Chunks can no longer moonjump...sorry!
