 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gods From The Abyss update for 11 March 2023

ANother small update

Share · View all patches · Build 10745426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! This new version is a little update to the magics system.
Basically, Mei and Bob behaves in the same way while running, jumping and walking.
Also, when attacking, the damage is the same for both charaters.
The main difference is the magic system. Bob's one is a fast stage cleaner. All enemies are instantly affected. The drawback for this is that Bob's special always consumes energy, even if there is no enemies in the screen. And the damage done is lower.
In the other hand, Mei's magick missiles are slower, but cause more damage. To reflect this, now there is a chance of an enemy exploding if hit by Mei's missile.
See you soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2299651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link