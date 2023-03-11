ANother small update

Hi! This new version is a little update to the magics system.

Basically, Mei and Bob behaves in the same way while running, jumping and walking.

Also, when attacking, the damage is the same for both charaters.

The main difference is the magic system. Bob's one is a fast stage cleaner. All enemies are instantly affected. The drawback for this is that Bob's special always consumes energy, even if there is no enemies in the screen. And the damage done is lower.

In the other hand, Mei's magick missiles are slower, but cause more damage. To reflect this, now there is a chance of an enemy exploding if hit by Mei's missile.

See you soon!