Pochette Re-design Hotfix

Bug Fixes:

Added an explanation when you try to put other items in Pet pouches

Fixed a glitch where Pets could appear for other characters

Fixed a glitch where your inventory was sometimes not shown on load

Fixed a glitch that was breaking some relics such as the Barbell and the Glass Bottle

Pets cannot be purchased from or sold at the Store

Cards now will be moved up if they are so long they are off the screen.

Fixed a glitch where being attacked while you have haste could actually increase your block

Fixed a bug where pets wouldn't heal from the healer

You can now drag items over pouches to open them when using the controller

Fixed a glitch where Pouches could remain open after the pet was destroyed