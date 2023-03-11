 Skip to content

Backpack Hero update for 11 March 2023

Pochette Re-design Hotfix

Bug Fixes:
Added an explanation when you try to put other items in Pet pouches
Fixed a glitch where Pets could appear for other characters
Fixed a glitch where your inventory was sometimes not shown on load
Fixed a glitch that was breaking some relics such as the Barbell and the Glass Bottle
Pets cannot be purchased from or sold at the Store
Cards now will be moved up if they are so long they are off the screen.
Fixed a glitch where being attacked while you have haste could actually increase your block
Fixed a bug where pets wouldn't heal from the healer
You can now drag items over pouches to open them when using the controller
Fixed a glitch where Pouches could remain open after the pet was destroyed

