2nd Gunning DLC Hotfix v.1.51b

Just a couple small things

Fixed an issue that would cause victories on individual pilots to not be tracked. This won't fix the missing trophies, but will allow them to be unlocked.

For those curious, this was a peculiar issue where once the Flying Aces achievement had been unlocked, the game would stop tracking more victories. Tracking worked for all pilots, but stopped once you had a victory on any 7 unique pilots. Because I regularly reset my own progress during testing, I was able to pick any pilot and unlock a trophy, so I couldn't replicate the problem many of you faced.