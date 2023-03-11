 Skip to content

Gunlocked update for 11 March 2023

2nd Gunning DLC Hotfix v.1.51b

Build 10745189

Just a couple small things

  • Fixed an issue that would cause victories on individual pilots to not be tracked. This won't fix the missing trophies, but will allow them to be unlocked.

For those curious, this was a peculiar issue where once the Flying Aces achievement had been unlocked, the game would stop tracking more victories. Tracking worked for all pilots, but stopped once you had a victory on any 7 unique pilots. Because I regularly reset my own progress during testing, I was able to pick any pilot and unlock a trophy, so I couldn't replicate the problem many of you faced.

  • Fixed a typo with the level 2 upgrade of Fireside
  • Thunder Drone and Imploder should now trigger Blitz Blast properly.

