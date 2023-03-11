 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 11 March 2023

2023.3.11update

Build 10745182 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・During battle, the commander's face will appear after a while (only in normal mode)
・In battle, the effect of morale (individual morale) on attack power has been made more extreme.
・Other minor bug fixes
・Other small additions and corrections

