・In battle, the effect of morale (individual morale) on attack power has been made more extreme.
・Other minor bug fixes
・Other small additions and corrections
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 11 March 2023
2023.3.11update
・During battle, the commander's face will appear after a while (only in normal mode)
