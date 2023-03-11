Updated on March 11

First of all, sorry for all the problems you have encountered in the game. Our development team has been watching the feedback content and will try to make corresponding adjustments. Thank you for your understanding!
This update is as follows:
- In the settings, a new sound option is added. Players can adjust the volume or turn it off;
- The maximum upper limit of NOTE speed is increased, which can be adjusted to a maximum of 2.5 in the settings;
- The handle adjustment of the tail judgment of the long NOTE;
- BOSS Fei Φ In the level, when the mirror effect appears, the simultaneous NOTE interference is reduced;
Changed files in this update