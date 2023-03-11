 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RINA RhythmERROR update for 11 March 2023

Updated on March 11

Share · View all patches · Build 10745150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First of all, sorry for all the problems you have encountered in the game. Our development team has been watching the feedback content and will try to make corresponding adjustments. Thank you for your understanding!

This update is as follows:

  • In the settings, a new sound option is added. Players can adjust the volume or turn it off;
  • The maximum upper limit of NOTE speed is increased, which can be adjusted to a maximum of 2.5 in the settings;
  • The handle adjustment of the tail judgment of the long NOTE;
  • BOSS Fei Φ In the level, when the mirror effect appears, the simultaneous NOTE interference is reduced;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2118512
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link