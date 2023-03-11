Update v031023

v031023

fixes:

some lines of dialogue for Tommy weren't showing the correct portrait

camera flash in cutscenes interacting with objects and possibly capturing whispers, denying you your photo, or messing up whatever cutscene you're currently in. Made separate flash effect for cutscenes

beast mole portrait not set

"the the" in Tad's text

changes:

added cutscene to help with getting the taxi fixed

added flavor text when trying to throw the fish bowls. please stop throwing the fish bowls.

new brazilian welcome mat text "Bem-vindo"