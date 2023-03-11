Update v031023

v031023
fixes:
some lines of dialogue for Tommy weren't showing the correct portrait
camera flash in cutscenes interacting with objects and possibly capturing whispers, denying you your photo, or messing up whatever cutscene you're currently in. Made separate flash effect for cutscenes
beast mole portrait not set
"the the" in Tad's text
changes:
added cutscene to help with getting the taxi fixed
added flavor text when trying to throw the fish bowls. please stop throwing the fish bowls.
new brazilian welcome mat text "Bem-vindo"
Changed files in this update