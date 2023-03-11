 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 11 March 2023

Annihilation handling adjustments, quick fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vehicles in annihilation have now been overhauled in terms of handling. Handling improvements have been made to numerous vehicles. Also added a quick patch, cop anomaly would bug the game in exhibition, this has now been fixed.

