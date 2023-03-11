Vehicles in annihilation have now been overhauled in terms of handling. Handling improvements have been made to numerous vehicles. Also added a quick patch, cop anomaly would bug the game in exhibition, this has now been fixed.
Junkyard Fury 2 update for 11 March 2023
Annihilation handling adjustments, quick fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
